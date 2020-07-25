Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,469 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

