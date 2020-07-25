Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 914,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 179,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.