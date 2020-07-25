Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Visa stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

