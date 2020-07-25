Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.20 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

