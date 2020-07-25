Wright Investors Service Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 51.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 353.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Crown by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Crown by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Crown by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 33.18%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

