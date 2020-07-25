Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

