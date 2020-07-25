Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 48,073 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,073 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.15 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.