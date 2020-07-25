Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ING Groep by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

