Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

