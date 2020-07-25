Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $120.84 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.35.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

