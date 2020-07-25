Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $196.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $320,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.78 on Wednesday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.