William Blair Comments on Evolent Health Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $907.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.68. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

