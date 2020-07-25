White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $311.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.