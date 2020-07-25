White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,463.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,371.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.