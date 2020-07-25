White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,798 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

