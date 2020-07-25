Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading 5% Higher

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $46.16, 11,054,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 5,864,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,414,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

