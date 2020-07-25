Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Western Digital worth $81,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 19.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 119,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 22.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 235,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $42.85 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.