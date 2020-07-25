West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.25 EPS.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $120.12 and a twelve month high of $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.