West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

WTBA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $800,344.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $354,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,779 shares of company stock worth $381,444. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.