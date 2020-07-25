Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their underweight rating on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

