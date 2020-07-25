Wells Fargo & Co Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $675.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $595.05.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $620.02 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $628.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.