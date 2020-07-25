Wells Fargo & Co Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $57.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

