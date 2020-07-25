Wells Fargo & Co Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $80.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Crown by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Crown by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Crown by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

