Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.26 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.