Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $9.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHO. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.43.

SHO stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth $2,739,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 74,772 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

