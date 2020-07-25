Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $9.50

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of APLE opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

