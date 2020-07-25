Wedbush Raises Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target to $12.00

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,281,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166,971 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

