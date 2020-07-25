Wedbush Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $860.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $850.00 to $860.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a hold rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $779.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $929.81 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,074.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $900.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after purchasing an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

