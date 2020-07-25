Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.17 million. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of CMA opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

