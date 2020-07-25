Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,709 shares in the company, valued at $679,573.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $444,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

