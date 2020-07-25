Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.