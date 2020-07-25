Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

