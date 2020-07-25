Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

