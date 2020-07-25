Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.