Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

