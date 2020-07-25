Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €87.00 ($97.75) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.09 ($76.51).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €81.18 ($91.21) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a 1 year high of €76.16 ($85.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.