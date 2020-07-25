Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.09 ($76.51).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €81.18 ($91.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.89. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a fifty-two week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

