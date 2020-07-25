W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

