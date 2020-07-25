Vocera Communications (VCRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VCRA opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

