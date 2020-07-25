VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of VMware by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $92,521,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,853,737.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

