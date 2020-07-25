Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $107,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

