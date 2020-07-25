Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.