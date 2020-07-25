Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $278.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,644.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

