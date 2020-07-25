Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:VET opened at $4.72 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $747.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.
Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.