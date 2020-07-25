Vermilion Energy (VET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. On average, analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VET opened at $4.72 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $747.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

