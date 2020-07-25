Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) posted its earnings results on Friday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.71-4.91 EPS.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

