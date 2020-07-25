Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

