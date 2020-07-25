Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

