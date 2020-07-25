Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 4.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

