Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.15. Verb Technology shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 43,495 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 87.75% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

