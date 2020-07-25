Ventas, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Ventas stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 152,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,577,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,600,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Ventas by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

